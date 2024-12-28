All She Wanted To Do Was Heat Up Some Food, But Her Roommate Told Her It Was Too Expensive To Use The Oven

Some roommates can be really impossible to live with.

This woman complains about her female Spanish roommate who can be very meticulous and demanding.

While she was using the oven to cook, her roommate prohibited her from using it because it could increase the electric bill.

If you were in her shoes, would you give in to the roommate’s order?

Read the full story below for all the details!

AITA My roommate asked me not to use the oven I am currently living in Spain with two other girls, one Spanish and the other Ecuadorian. Anyway, the Spanish roommate has been nitpicky since we first moved in. But I decided to give her the benefit of the doubt.

Her Spanish roommate complained about the way they cleaned the kitchen.

For example, she started a cleaning schedule, to which I have not problem with. But then sent a passive aggressive text to our group chat about how the kitchen wasn’t cleaned correctly. Even though my other roommate had done a good (not perfect) job cleaning it. She knew this and still said, “Well, I can help you if you want because there is dust on the stove.” The rag we use leaves debris, causing it to look SLIGHTLY dusty, but she knows this. Whatever.

Now, she’s using the oven but the roommate said she can’t use it.

Anyway, tonight, I was using the oven for exactly 10 minutes to cook veggie chicken patties. And she comes to my room telling me that the oven uses a lot of electricity and not to use it for small things. This felt like my last straw, but I have to live with her.

She’s wondering if she’s a jerk for continuing to use the oven.

By the way, I said I’d pay extra if the monthly bill is outrageous. I have several ways of comparing the prices and many friends who live in the city who also have roommates. I will continue to use the oven whenever I want, but pay for it if necessary. Does this make me the jerk? I might be if I keep using it in spite of her asking me not to.

Not using the oven in your own apartment sounds a little extreme!

Let’s see the reaction of other people on Reddit.

That roommate sounds like a dictator!

