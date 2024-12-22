December 22, 2024 at 4:48 am

Amazon Customer Is Unhappy With The Company’s New Return Policy. – ‘I have to give a reason for my reason now.’

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon has a new return policy…and not everyone is happy about it!

A TikTokker named Lex posted a video on the social media platform and shared her thoughts on the matter.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Y’all overdid your Amazon returns and they had enough.”

She said, “Now when I go to do a return, it asks me my reason, right, and I click ‘Too Small’. I have to give a reason for my reason now.”

Lex told viewers, “If I wanna return something, I’m gonna return it.”

I don’t think people like this new policy too much…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual wasn’t too happy with her experience.

It looks like we have another unhappy Amazon customer on our hands…

