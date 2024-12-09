December 9, 2024 at 4:47 am

Amazon Worker Said People Shouldn’t Put Packages On Their Beds Or Countertops

by Matthew Gilligan

Here we go again with another Amazon warning!

A woman who works at Amazon said that people should absolutely, positively never put packages delivered by the company on their beds and countertops.

The text overlay on her video reads, “As someone who works at Amazon PLZ STOP putting your packages on your bed or countertops.”

The woman then showed viewers her sweatshirt, which appeared to have a lot of dirt on it.

In the caption, she wrote, “This is how dirty my BRAND new sweater got within the first hour of me working my shift.”

Yuck!

this is how dirty my BRAND new sweater got within the first hour of me working my shift 🧍‍♀️ #fyp #amazon #foryou

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker offered a tip.

You should be aware of this…

