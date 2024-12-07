Amazon Workers Walked Out After They Were Expected To Work Extra Because of Daylight Savings Time

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Tampa, Florida walked out of their jobs after they were expected to work an extra hour for daylight savings time.

And a TikTokker was there to capture what happened!

The TikTokker said that night shift workers at the Amazon warehouse were expected to work an extra hour when daylight savings time ended.

But the workers weren’t having it and they left an hour early.

The text overlay on the video explained that the workers walked out an hour early because they weren’t going to be paid for an extra hour of work.

Take a look at the video.

In the follow-up video, the TikTokker asked their manager, “So, for the ones who worked yesterday, if they worked the whole shift are they getting paid eleven hours or just ten?”

The manager answered, “Ten hours.”

That’s pretty low, Amazon…

