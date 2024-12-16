December 15, 2024 at 8:47 pm

An iPhone Owner Talked About How He Lost All His Notes After An iCloud Update

by Matthew Gilligan

This is the kind of stuff that causes folks a lot of heartbreak…

A man posted a video on TikTok and said that an iCloud update on his iPhone royally screwed up his universe.

The man said, “So I just accepted the terms of service of that Apple iCloud bull, and now all of my notes are gone.”

He continued, “Screw you, Apple! You’ve been horrible from Day One.”

Ouch…tell us how you really feel…

Here’s the video.

@delpaco64

@apple you guys are really REALLY just.. there #apple #iphone #iphone15 and for anyone that says “backup your stuff” how about you back[redacted]

♬ original sound – ♈️delpaco64🏳️‍🌈

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer has been there.

And one TikTokker spoke up.

All those notes, right down the drain…

