An iPhone Owner Talked About How He Lost All His Notes After An iCloud Update

This is the kind of stuff that causes folks a lot of heartbreak…

A man posted a video on TikTok and said that an iCloud update on his iPhone royally screwed up his universe.

The man said, “So I just accepted the terms of service of that Apple iCloud bull, and now all of my notes are gone.”

He continued, “Screw you, Apple! You’ve been horrible from Day One.”

Ouch…tell us how you really feel…

Here’s the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

All those notes, right down the drain…

