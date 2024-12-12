December 12, 2024 at 4:49 am

An Old Navy Shopper Called Out The Chain Store For False Advertising. – ‘Nothing you got was 40% off.’

by Matthew Gilligan

A lot of consumers are pretty fed up these days because they think big businesses are trying to pull a fast one on them when it comes to advertising…

And here we go again!

A TikTokker named Shelby posted a video on the social media platform and explained why she’s not too happy with Old Navy these days.

Shelby said, “Can we talk about how big of a scam Old Navy is?”

She said that Old Navy routinely advertises sales with major discounts, but when she goes shopping there, she always gets a rude awakening.

Shelby told viewers, “You get up to the checkout, and nothing you got was 40% off.”

She said she recently went to an Old Navy store because of a supposed 50% off sale, but she learned that the discount only applied to Old Navy credit card holders when she went to check out.

Shelby said, “So then nothing I bought was 50% off because I don’t have a credit card. You’re clickbaiting me to get in your store.”

Here’s the video.

@shelbyrgrant

Its enough @Old Navy Official #scams #oldnavy #toddlerclothes #babyclothes #clickbait

♬ original sound – shelbyrgrant

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this person spoke up.

Old Navy: you have some explaining to do.

