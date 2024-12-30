Annoying Lady Always Wanted Her Windshield Cleaned At The Gas Station, But One Employee Was Sick Of Her Smug Attitude And Decided To Make Her Count Her Pennies

Many gas stations are self service, but imagine going to a full service gas station where an employee pumps the gas for you.

In today’s story, one employee shares that he works at what’s considered a mini service gas station where he pumps gas but doesn’t have to do anything else unless he’s doing it to be nice.

What else would he do?

There’s one lady who always insists on having him clean her windshield, and he’s sick of being nice to her.

Let’s see how he tries to chase away this annoying customer…

Let me get your change I work at a gas station in Oregon, with half the pumps being self-serve and half being mini-service, which means that we’re there to pump your gas for you but not obligated to do anything else, like wash your windshield. But we do when we’re asked, to be nice. There’s this lady that comes in almost every day and gets like $5 or $10 worth of gas, asks us to wash her windshield, and never tips. She’s really weird about it like it’s her little power trip.

He realized that he’s too nice to the smug lady.

Last time she was in, it was raining, and she still smugly asked me to wash her windshield. And being hardcore customer service guy, I did, but then I thought twice about it after the fact. I go that length for nice folks, but she’s not nice, she’s mean and whiny and weird.

This time, he didn’t give in to the smug lady’s demands.

So windshield lady comes in today and hands me $9 for gas and then as usual asks me to wash her windshield with a smug look on her face. I said I would, but then by the time I got back out, there were a good 8 cars on the pumps. I told her I’m sorry I can’t do your windshield right now. It’s too busy. Well, she gets really snotty with me and has me stop the pump, which means that since she paid cash, she needs her change. OK, you’ll get your change.

The smug windshield lady is getting impatient.

I went inside and told my coworker I need the change on pump 2, but make sure to vend extra pennies from the safe and put 50 of them in there, loose. He looked at me like I was crazy, but then I explained who it was for, and so he gladly handed me over the change. By the way, we have to wait in line inside the attached convenience store with other customers to get change for gas. Because our pump guy often doesn’t have their own till open for a shift. So as I was standing in line to get windshield lady’s change, she came inside and was death-glaring our other customers and then must have seen me waiting and went back out to her car.

At least she got her change!

She was already getting snotty with me the moment I walked back out to her car. So put the 3 dollar bills in her hand and then an absolute cascading amount of pennies and a few nickels on them. “Sorry, we’re short on silver,” I said.

He would gladly do the same thing again…if she comes back!

The look on her face–that was the most satisfying use of pennies ever. She sounded like Mr Lumbergh Milton from Office Space. She was still stammering when she was driving away and I didn’t listen to or identify a single word she said. Hoping this will discourage her from coming back. But if it doesn’t, then we will once again have a shortage of silver change. Because alas, that is the economy that we are in, times are tough.

Talk about counting your pennies!

I’d love to know if she comes back.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader hopes she returns…with pennies.

This is a good question!

Apparently everyone in Oregon is used to someone else pumping their gas for them.

This reader thinks people in Oregon are very entitled at the gas pump.

This Oregonian always tips at the gas pump.

Getting gas in Oregon is going on my bucket list – sounds bizarre.

But also nice!

