His Grandfather Was A Prisoner Of War And Did The Bare Minimum, But He Explained It All In Letters To Home So The Prison Guard Also Got Revenge

Compliant POW My Grandfather (*1924) died some twenty years ago, but I recently got the letters he wrote as a prisoner of war to his family (1944-1946). I am creating digital copies. While most are very heavy, sad and personal, I came across two letters written in a brighter mood with some malicious compliance.

He was a prisoner of the US forces and POWs had to work, mostly helping with construction of barracks, rebuilding infrastructure and such. Of course they complied and did what they where told to do, but only what they were told, nothing more, nothing less. Letter #1: One day they had to carry construction lumber from A to B and each one grabbed a single piece of lumber and went on their way. An American guard thought that that wasn’t enough and wanted them to carry at least two at once but with the language barrier the order given was a blend of German and Englisch: “Hey, nimm two an das!” So they did comply: two prisoners would carry a single lumber. And they refused to understand any other meaning. The letter doesn’t state the immediate fallout and it seems that he enjoyed this little act of resistance.

A few days later letter #2 mentions some kind of malicious justice from the guards. A local bakery is finally restored and the camp received a load of fresh baked farmer’s rolls (rolls made from dark bread dough). Every one got a ladle of soup and two rolls … except when my grandfather and his friends where up one guard said with probably the biggest grin “No! Nimm two an das!” The joke was not lost on my grandfather but he was utterly destroyed to miss out on these freshly baked rolls as food was scarce and often there was only water soup with old bread edges.

