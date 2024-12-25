Boss Questions Employee’s Reliability And Tells Him To Gain Perspective, So He Quits, Finds a Better Job, And Leaves The Boss Scrambling To Replace Him

The best advice can come from unexpected places, sometimes even from a micromanaging boss who doesn’t realize he’s pushing you toward the door.

What would you do if your boss questioned your reliability and told you to “gain some perspective?”

Would you reflect and stick it out?

Or would you find something better?

In the following article, one fed-up employee finds himself in this predicament and takes the advice literally.

Here’s what happened.

Boss told me to gain some perspective, so I did and found a new job. I worked as a systems administrator for an IT Firm. I got tired of dealing with abusive and angry clients for 5 years. I got tired of being micromanaged and being exploited. I got tired of being talked down to like I was a child anytime the slightest little mistake was made. When my boss learned I was no longer going to work in another market 3 days a week like I originally planned. He had no one else (because no one wanted to deal with the jerks in that market), he spent an hour lecturing me on “taking a long hard look at myself.” He said that he was concerned about my reliability after refusing to spend 3 hours a day commuting to the other market on top of my work day. “If I can’t rely on you to work in the other market, then I just don’t know if you have much of a future with this company. I think you need to take a long, hard look at yourself and gain some perspective.”

He took the boss’ advice and found a new job.

You know what, you are absolutely right. 2 weeks later, I found a new job and gave my notice. He BEGGED me to stay, offered me more money, etc. This went on for days. I said, “No thanks, I finally found that perspective you wanted me to find. Boy, am I glad I did! A new job with a raise and benefits, and no stress. The only advice you’ve ever given me of value! Good luck to you!” He let me go a week into my notice. I started the new job and love my new boss and my coworkers. It’s been over a year since the former boss hired 6 different people to fill my spot, each lasting 1-2 months before they left. Hmmm, wonder why that is. Maybe he needs to gain some perspective on how to run a company and treat people.

Hats off to him!

No one should be treated like that at their job.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

Great observation!

This probably is why he let him go early.

Here’s another boss who put his foot in his mouth.

So true!

Sounds like a terrible workplace!

Lucky for him, he was able to get a better job, and one that he actually enjoys spending time at.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.