Her Boss And Manager Asked Her To Stop Interrupting Their Conversations, So She Let Them Talk About Sports While Their Superior Was Waiting On The Phone

Dealing with people with an inflated ego can be infuriating, especially if they’re in a position of power.

A woman shared how she made her rude boss pay for being self-important without saying a single word.

Let’s read the story.

Do NOT interrupt when I’m talking. This was a few years back. After over a decade of doing a complex job, above average – getting many compliments/letters of thanks. My new boss was irritated at me interrupting. My role was everything the technical people didn’t do (trash duty, phones, conference room, calendars, contracts, finance, training, facilities, purchasing, equipment, etc). It was realistic to say that a couple of times a day some wildfires (often technical work stoppages) needed the boss’ input. This, even after I headed off many problems before they reached his attention.

So her job was very important and so was her input.

About a couple weeks in, he told me that under no circumstance was I to interrupt any conversations he was in. Like a good little boot licker, the second in charge added that he too was tired of my interruptions and it needed to stop. As karma would have it, not even a day later, both of them were deep into a conversation about baseball (absolutely nothing to do with work and normally I would have interrupted). They both saw me multiple times and didn’t ask what I needed. I waited patiently with pleading eyes, while they stretched out their conversation.

They were about to learn a valuable lesson.

After a few minutes, I started shifting from foot to foot (probably looked like I needed to use the bathroom) and yet they didn’t stop. FINALLY, when they soaked up all the fun they could and ran out of baseball things to say – the boss in a very snarky tone asked if there was something I needed him for.

You betcha!

“Yes, sir! Your boss’s boss (Mr. Nameless Here) is waiting on the phone (I could see the blinking phone line from where I was standing, and he was indeed still waiting) and he needs to speak to you right now”. Not one smirk or iota of disrespect from me, but I did leave to use the bathroom even though I didn’t need it. *Policy canceled right after that call* Haha!

That was a home run worth talking about!

Who knew saying nothing could be a type of revenge?

The self-important person pays for being self-important.

