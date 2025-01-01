Bride Tells Her Wedding Guests Which Colors Are Reserved For Her Wedding Party. Then She Finds Out Her Dad’s New Wife Has Bought A Dress That Matches The Bridesmaids And It’s The Final Straw.

Whether you’re a bride, a bridesmaid, or just a guest, no one is denying that buying dresses for a wedding can be a stressful time.

With so many etiquette rules to follow, buying the perfect outfit can feel like a bit of a minefield.

And when the bride in this story saw the dress that her Dad’s wife was planning to wear to her upcoming nuptials, she was horrified.

Read on to find out how the wedding guest got things so wrong.

AITA for telling my Dad’s wife not to wear the colors burnt orange or teal on my wedding day? I am 35 and getting married in a month. I have pretty much done everything myself for my wedding, I wanted it that way so I wouldn’t have a lot of opinions and suggestions. I recently got everyone together so we can go over the wedding day. My Mom and Dad haven’t been together for my whole life. My Dad and his wife got married last year, and were together a little over six months before getting engaged. I had no issues with her and we got along.

This story is about to get a lot more dramatic.

I did have some issues on the way she spoke to my Dad in front of me and how she treated others, but I kept quiet because I didn’t want to not be able to be around my Dad. However, an issue occurred at my get together for the wedding party. There was a comment made about my Mom from my Dad’s wife that wasn’t nice. No one heard but me and my dad. I was upset and went off at my dad about it. His wife did apologize, but I just couldn’t seem to get over it.

Yikes! Let’s see how the tension between this woman and her Dad’s wife escalated.

My bridesmaids will be wearing burnt orange and my fiancés Mom and my Mom will both be wearing teal. My Dad’s wife has decided to wear burnt orange, but I have asked her to not wear either color because that’s those colors are reserved for my bridesmaids and the Moms. Now she has an issue because she’s thinks that I shouldn’t tell anyone what they can and can’t wear. I said if she didn’t know the colors I would understand but she did, and I asked her not to wear those colors. It has turned into a lot bigger issue. She isn’t understanding why I don’t want her to wear the colors of my wedding party, even though she isn’t part of the wedding. AITA?

It’s understandable why this woman is upset.

A lot of planning goes into making wedding days perfect for the couple, and she might not want her photos to include someone dressed as a bridesmaid who isn’t.

However, it seems like the problems in this family might be deeper than just the dress.

Let’s see what the folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person urged the bride to stand her ground.

And another Redditor thought that the woman was simply being childish.

However, this person thought that the bride should just take the high road.

Sure, she could just not make a fuss of it and forget about the drama.

But when she has clearly worked so hard on her wedding, it wouldn’t be so hard for her Dad’s wife to obey the rules – especially since she knew them before.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.