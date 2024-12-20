Bride Wants To Wear A Pink Wedding Dress, But When She Told Her Mother Her Plan She Withdrew Her Offer To Help Pay For It

Every bride dreams about the perfect wedding dress.

AITA for drama over pink wedding dress Me (26 year old female) and my fiancé (26 year old male) are getting married this coming May. Last week, me and my parents were discussing plans for the wedding. For the longest time (since teens perhaps), I have had my heart set on a pink wedding gown.

That color makes me feel the prettiest and (I believe) suits me more than white.

My mom has known about this interest, but always thought it was one of those fancies that would “go away” once I grew up and actually decided to get married. Well, here we are. When I brought up the pink wedding dress again during our discussion, my mom and I got into a serious argument about it. She said that it would be childish and embarrassing of me to get married in a gown that color and she doesn’t want me to regret in the future looking back at my photos.

I argued that there was nothing embarrassing about wearing a color I like on MY special day, and even my fiancé doesn’t mind what color of dress I wear. I also said that regret could go either way and I could end up regretting NOT wearing pink in the future so I’d rather go with the decision that makes me happy right now.

Although my dad hasn’t been as vocally against the pink dress, he is starting to side with mom seeing how upset she is getting over this. Over the whole week, there has been no end in sight to this argument, with my mom bringing up multiple times how they won’t pay their half for the wedding dress if I go with pink (the initial agreement was to split the bill 50-50).

My brother (30 year old male) thinks the whole argument over this color is ridiculous and told mom that he’d be happy to split the bill with me instead, and they might end up being the ones regretting this whole drama more than me regretting the color in the future.

I honestly feel so torn over this. I am not sure anymore if I want the pink dress that badly just because I feel hurt the way my parents reacted to it and made such a big deal out of it. On the other hand, this is what I have always wanted but I do feel like this small of a decision is causing a huge drama for no reason. AITA?

