Car Expert Claims Reveals The Best Time Of The Month To Buy A New Vehicle

Is there a good or a bad time of the month to buy a new car?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Garner, there is, and he posted a skit on TikTok that saw him playing two roles to illustrate his point, a salesperson and a client.

The client character said, “Hey, dealership, I’m here to buy a new car.”

The salesperson replied, “Perfect. Well, go back home and come back in three weeks.”

The client then said, “What do you mean? I want a car today.”

The salesperson answered, “You must not want a good deal because if you did, you would know to always go to the dealership on the last two days of the month, towards the end of the quarter.”

The client then asked, “But why do that?”

The salesperson answered, “Salesmen get paid on commission at the end of the month for sure. At the end of the quarter, our sales managers need to hit their targets.”

The salesperson added that they’re more flexible with prices during this time.

Take a look at the video.

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer isn’t buying it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person offered a tip.

Could he be on to something here?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.