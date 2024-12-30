Cheating Husband Reveals He Has A Nine-Year-Old Daughter And She’s Moving In Today. So His Wife Moves Their Daughter To Her Parent’s House To Teach Him A Lesson.

When it comes to blended families, it can be tricky to keep everyone happy.

That is especially the case when children suddenly find their parents’ attention split among other kids, as well as learning to share their space and their stuff with their new siblings.

But this is usually a process that happens over years, with the kids gently and gradually introduced to one another.

However, in this story, the situation is very different.

There’s a new kid in town, and she’s moving in right now.

Read on to find out what exactly happened, and how it affected the family.

AITA for moving all my daughter’s belongings to my parents’ house and leaving nothing for my husband’s affair kid? My husband told me Saturday that he’d had an affair and had a kid from it. We have a fourteen-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter together. This child is a nine-year-old girl. Something happened to her mother in the last of couple weeks (I was a little too busy screaming at him to listen to the details) and he was leaving to go get her. My daughter came to me crying, saying that he told her she had to share her room and her stuff with this girl for now.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how this situation continued to escalate.

I called my parents and they agreed to her staying in their guest room. They have a bedroom condo, so my son and I are staying our house. We packed her stuff, and on Monday my parents, sister, brother-in-law, and nephews helped us move all her stuff to my parents’ place. They also helped put locks on my bedroom and my son’s bedroom. We moved all my husband’s stuff from my bedroom to the forth bedroom that he used as a home office.

Let’s see how the cheating husband reacted.

Yesterday evening my husband got home with his affair kid. He got mad about all of our daughter’s stuff being gone and nothing being left for this girl. She’s from a much warmer area and doesn’t have clothes for the cold here (we live in the northern part of the US). This morning he caught me in the kitchen to complain to me about it again and said I was being cruel by not making my daughter share with her. AITA?

Wow this man has absolutely no clue.

Dropping this bombshell on his wife, and expecting her and her kids to just accept it all and assimilate immediately?

Is this guy out of his mind?

Let’s see what Reddit thought of all this.

This man is a cheat, a liar, and wholly inconsiderate towards his family.

