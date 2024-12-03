College Student Decides To Leave One Of Her Favorite T-Shirts At Her Parents’ House, But When Her Mother Gives The T-Shirt To A Friend, She’s Furious!

It’s common for parents to go through their children’s belongings when they’re younger and give away clothes they’ve outgrown, but as they age, should this change?

In today’s story, the child in question is actually a college student.

Find out what happens when her mom finds one of her favorite t-shirts…

AITA for screaming at my mom over a t-shirt? So I [19F] recently moved out for university, but before that I bought this t-shirt that featured my favourite TV show of all time. It was a limited-edition collaboration, so it’s basically never coming back. I loved that shirt so much and bragged about it a lot to my friends because it was pretty pricey, and we all loved the show.

Her mom made a big mistake!

Anyway, I moved out and I kept that shirt at home, so I could wear it during summer breaks, and I also didn’t want it to get lost while moving.

But recently, a family friend came to visit, and their daughter really liked the shirt, too, and my mom just decided to give the shirt to her? She said that it was because I wasn’t going to wear it anymore since I’m an adult now. But I was going to wear it!!!

She’s furious!

I basically screamed at her and cried a lot, but my mom says that I shouldn’t be upset because it was technically my mom that bought it (I used her money) but I’m just so sad over this. I’m still fuming and crying about it, but maybe I was in the wrong.

Eek. I’m be mad too! It seems like her mom should’ve at least asked her before giving it away.

What does Reddit have to say about this mother’s t-shirt giveaway?

One Redditor suggested that they go straight to the source.

Another mentioned that eBay may be the answer.

Some had questions about how this t-shirt was discovered in the daughter’s room in the first place.

But overall, the community said “NTA,” because, after all, it was a gift.

You don’t give away other people’s belongings!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.