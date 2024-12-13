December 13, 2024 at 2:49 am

Construction Worker Showed Viewers A Cheap Amazon Laser And An Expensive Milwaukee Laser Side-By-Side

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@speedy.g906

Are all lasers created equally?

The answer is no, but are the big price discrepancies between brands were enough to make a construction worker named Speedy post a video on TikTok to compare two brands with radically different price tags.

Source: TikTok

Speedy showed viewers the two lasers next to each other and wrote in the text overlay, “Laser on the left is a $400 Milwaukee laser. Laser on the right was $35 on Amazon.”

Source: TikTok

Both lasers gave off green blasts, but Speedy showed viewers that the cheaper laser from Amazon had a shorter range than the more expensive brand from Milwaukee.

I wonder which one he prefers…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@speedy.g906

I’ll never buy a name brand laser again in my life #milwaukeetools

♬ Fuck You Bitch – Wheeler Walker Jr

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one person asked a question…

Source: TikTok

Which one is a better deal…?

