Construction Worker Showed Viewers A Cheap Amazon Laser And An Expensive Milwaukee Laser Side-By-Side
by Matthew Gilligan
Are all lasers created equally?
The answer is no, but are the big price discrepancies between brands were enough to make a construction worker named Speedy post a video on TikTok to compare two brands with radically different price tags.
Speedy showed viewers the two lasers next to each other and wrote in the text overlay, “Laser on the left is a $400 Milwaukee laser. Laser on the right was $35 on Amazon.”
Both lasers gave off green blasts, but Speedy showed viewers that the cheaper laser from Amazon had a shorter range than the more expensive brand from Milwaukee.
I wonder which one he prefers…
Here’s the video.
@speedy.g906
I’ll never buy a name brand laser again in my life #milwaukeetools
This is what TikTokkers had to say.
Which one is a better deal…?
