Costco Customer Talked About Why She Was Turned Away From The Store’s Food Court

Costco sure is getting strict these days, huh?

According to a TikTokker named Madi, some folks who work at the chain store are taking their jobs a little too seriously these days.

Madi said she went to a Costco store to get a $1.99 slice of pizza and she went through the store’s exit to go to the food court.

She was stopped by a worker who asked her for her membership card and the woman told her, “It’s always been a rule, but we just didn’t care as much.”

Madi tried to talk her way into the food court, but the employee wasn’t going for it.

Madi went to the Costco membership desk and an employee ended up walking her to the food court and even buying her pizza for her.

She said, “A lot of people have done nice things for me in my life.”

The original employee she dealt with approached her again and told her this was going to be a “one-time thing.”

Madi told the worker, “Listen, I know that you’re just doing your job, but you don’t have to stand here and give me the whole speech anymore. I get the point, I won’t be doing this again unless I have a membership. Thank you.”

She told viewers, “Petition for everyone to just kick that lady out because, what’s up with that?”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

She got denied!

