Costco Shopper Wasn’t Happy That She Was Asked To Show Her Membership Card In The Store’s Food Court

People sure do love their Costco pizza, don’t they?

And lately folks ALSO seem love complaining about Costco employees hassling them about their memberships.

A TikTokker named Brittany posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why she was caught off guard by a Costco worker in one of store’s food courts.

Brittany told viewers, “Now, they are super strict and you cannot walk in through the exit to go to the food court or the pharmacy. You used to be able to do that without a membership. Anybody used to be able to use the food court and anybody used to be able to use the pharmacy. You did not have to have a membership.”

She said she and her boyfriend went through the Costco exit and headed toward the food court.

And that’s when things went south…

Brittany said she or her boyfriend didn’t have a Costco card and were out shopping with her boyfriend’s family. A Costco employee stopped her and said they couldn’t come in without a membership card.

She said, “That is so annoying, because Costco’s Pharmacy is a really good price, especially if you are using GoodRx. They have, like, really great prices, but now you have to have a membership to use the pharmacy.”

Here’s the video.

Brittany posted a follow-up video and said, “I’m not acting entitled. I just literally don’t care. I don’t care. I will continue to find ways to use Costco without having to spend my own money on a membership because they don’t need my $60.”

She added, “I think they’re fine without my $60 for a membership. And even if I did spend my own money on a membership, I would literally not care if a non-member walked into the building. I would not care if a non-member used the food court.”

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker is a Sam’s Club fan.

And one viewer tried to put her in her place.

Those Costco folks need to lighten up…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.