Customer Accused An Employee Of Hitting His Truck With A Shopping Cart, Then Created An Even Bigger Problem For The Employee

Sometimes customers can be completely unreasonable.

Like the man in today’s story, who seems to have it out for one particular store employee.

First, he falsely accuses him of hitting his truck with a shopping cart, but that’s just the beginning of the drama!

See how the drama escalates…

Just got harassed at work by someone who thinks the world revolves around him At work today, I (Male, 19) got harassed by someone (Male 40s-50s) who thinks what he says goes. My job is that I’m a courtesy clerk at my local grocery store. At some point about after an hour after I clocked into work, I was moving a buggy to a corral to get more carts and bring them in. That’s when, let’s just call him Kevin, comes into the picture.

I had to move a cart around him and his son (male, late teens early 20s) to get it into the corral. As I’m doing this, he notices a dent in the side of a truck. However, the dent was already there. He then proceeds to accuse me of hitting the truck, and went to tell my manager.

A little while later my manager tells me, which I got cleared up because I DIDNT hit the truck, and even if I did, I couldn’t have caused enough damage to peel the metal. I thought that was the end of it, but I was so very wrong. About 30, 45 minutes later, I was bringing in a bunch of the smaller carts we have, when the SAME GUY suddenly starts backing out in front of me.

Since I had like 200-300 pounds of carts I was pushing, it was hard to stop, and since it was unsecured, some of the carts on the front came off, and I had to run to try and get them back with the other carts. Kevin gets all red in the face, and decides to park in the middle of the lane and start shouting at me, an autistic college student, saying that I NEED TO BE MORE AWARE. Even though he was parked in the middle of the lane, holding up the flow of traffic at the busiest time of the day, the dinner rush.

I tried de-escalating the situation by trying to talk to him in a calm voice and trying to apologize. I guess he took offense to it or something, and started shouting even louder at me. He then proceeds speed off and not let me apologize. I don’t have any Ill will against him, but I really hope he does regret the way he treated me. But that’s just how I feel about it, feel free to tell me what you guys think about the situation.

