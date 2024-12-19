CVS Customer Shared A Hack To Get Free Toothpaste. – ‘Put two toothpaste in your cart, clip two coupons, pay $0.’

Toothpaste is something we all need, right? And it’s nice to get stuff we need for free, right?

And that’s why y’all need to listen to what this TikTokker had to say about getting free toothpaste at CVS.

The man said, “Guys, we have an actual freebie, no cost out of pocket.”

He told viewers how they can get free toothpaste and said the first step is to open the CVS app and search for the $3.99 Colgate FreshMax toothpaste.

After selecting that item, people will see that there are two coupons, one for $2 and one for $7.

Folks need to select both coupons and then add the item to their cart. He said that the discounts are applied when people go to pick up their order at the store.

He explained that the amount left to pay will be zero and said, “Just like that, you’re going to be able to put two toothpaste in your cart, clip two coupons, pay $0, and pick them up at the store.”

The man added, “Let me know if you’re gonna get this. Let me know what you got today. And as always, have the day you deserve.”

Check out the video.

You gotta love it if it’s FREE!

