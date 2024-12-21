Dad Gets Invited To Lunch With A “Saudi Prince” But His Concerned Child Tries To Warn Him About A Potential Scam

Some situations seem too good to be true, like hearing your dad say he has plans to dine with a Saudi prince.

So, what would you do if you thought your dad was walking into a scam, but he saw your concerns as an insult? Would you back off? Or would you keep bringing it up?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation and can’t keep quiet.

Here’s the whole story.

AITA for pestering my dad to not go to lunch with the Saudi Prince Yesterday, my dad asked if we could go home early on Saturday. When I asked him why, he said he had plans to eat dinner with a Saudi prince. While my dad is somewhat well known in my community, he is not meeting a prince-level known. Every part of me is screaming that my dad is about to be scammed. I think someone will fake being a prince and show up and try to convince my dad to give him money or something.

The dad is convinced it’s real and thinks his child is doubting his intelligence.

He has met the person who introduced him before, so he trusts this is real. I have been hinting at him that I’d prefer it if he didn’t go because I am scared of him getting scammed. My dad thinks that continuously bringing it up is doubting his intelligence. He believes that is insulting to both him and his friend (who I have never met). AITA?

Eek. It’s easy to see both sides of this, but I’m with OP. This sounds like a scam!

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit suggest.

According to this person, there are many Saudi Princes.

Here’s someone who had dinner with a Queen from Jordan.

Good point.

Yet another person explaining how big the Saudi Royal family is.

As long as he doesn’t go handing money, he should be fine.

