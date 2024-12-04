Daughter Was Forbidden To Drive Mom’s Truck After Car Disagreement, So She Obeys Orders Even When It Comes To Moving The Car From The Driveway

Sometimes, rules are not worth breaking, especially when the rules are set by your parents.

In today’s story, a college student is temporarily staying with her parents, and when her mom gives her a rule, she decides to obey it no matter what.

See how one Redditor serves her justice when she does exactly as she’s told…

you are NOT allowed to drive that car! This malicious act of compliance is still ongoing. For some context, I’m a university student who’s living on my parents couch for the next 2 weeks before I move back into my school’s town. They are currently redoing their pool, with employees working M-F.

Her mom disapproves of her plan to get quick money.

I pay my own rent at a room near my university, so I signed up for a clinical trial to take off the added burden of paying for my expensive medicine while getting some grocery money at the same time.

I had an appointment early this morning for the trial, and I told my mom about it last night. She immediately disapproved, stating that she didn’t want me to be a “guinea pig” for money. So she woke up before me and took my car out so I couldn’t drive it.

There is another car…

The only other car in the driveway is her big truck, which I’m uncomfortable driving but will if I have to, so I called her and told her that because she took my car. I [said I would drive] her truck to the appointment instead. She of course flipped her lid and screamed at me about being a sellout (y’all I’m just trying to get some grocery money here!!). My mom also made it clear that she has her own plans and won’t be back with my car until later today. She then ended the call saying that I am, in no circumstances, allowed to drive her car.

Here’s where the pool comes into play.

Fine. Whatever. I rescheduled my appointment and went back to the couch to try to sleep when the pool workers showed up. They have a huge concrete truck that can only be used when the driveway is empty, but my mom’s car is of course plopped in the middle of it.

Looks like the construction can’t start.

So, they can’t start working until my mom’s truck is moved out of the driveway, and with no one else home, this means that I’m the only one who can do it. Oh, except for the fact that I am, in no circumstances, allowed to drive her car. Whoops.

Well, that’s quite an obedient daughter, if I say so myself!

She did exactly what her mother wanted her to do!

