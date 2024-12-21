Denied A Pay Raise After A Year of Hard Work, Employee Plots A Bold Exit That Wastes Her Manager’s Time

When you’ve put in the work and proved yourself, getting brushed off for a pay raise feels like a slap in the face.

So, what would you do if your manager gave you a weak excuse instead of the recognition you deserve?

Would you keep playing their game?

Or would you make them regret wasting your time?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this exact dilemma and does both.

Here’s her story.

Waste my year? Im going to waste your day. Short post. I, 29F, have worked for an Insurance Company for 4 years. Each year I got a pay raise however this year I did not for the first time. My manager’s reason, you ask? Because I’m not confident enough even though I feel like I was confident. Even though I gave them proof of all my stats/KPI’s improving over the past year, apparently, that’s not good enough for a pay rise. My manager said I could come back in a few months with more proof of me showing my hard work, and my pay could be re-reviewed then.

Upset, she came up with a plan.

Right now, I am applying for other jobs on Seek whilst also gathering a ton of more evidence/proof of my hard work, which I have plenty of, and how I am going above and beyond for our clients. Once I have a new job lined up and ready to go, I am going to first make sure to send all my new gathered proof to my managers and be sure they’ve spent the time to go through it properly. Then, after they’ve done that, I’ll advise them that I’ll be quitting. Make me feel like I’ve wasted the past year; I’ll make you feel like you’ve wasted your day.

Yikes! That boss has some nerve.

Let’s see what the readers over Reddit have to say about her plan.

As this person suggests, they probably won’t even look at the proof.

This would be very petty.

According to this person, the best revenge is not giving notice before quitting.

Another person who suggests quitting without notice.

She should definitely find a new job ASAP and then quit this one with no notice.

They don’t respect her, so why should she respect them?

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.