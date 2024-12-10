Dental Patient Claimed A Dentist Tried To Remove More Of Her Teeth Than Necessary

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

A woman named Amanda took to TikTok and talked about her sister’s dreadful experience with a dentist.

Amanda said her sister was having terrible pain in her mouth and she needed to get a tooth pulled. The dentist at an Aspen Dental location surprised the woman by saying that she actually needed THREE teeth extracted.

Amanda’s sister said she wanted to get all three teeth taken out that day, but the dentist said he was too busy.

The woman told the dentist that she wasn’t happy about the way her experience was going and Amanda told viewers how the dentist reacted.

She said, “He ******* laughed at her.”

Amanda added that her sister was charged by Aspen Dental before she even had anything done, which she thought was illegal.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Amanda posted a follow-up video and said that her sister got a second opinion from a different dentist and that things went well.

The second dentist also told her that the X-ray from Aspen Dental wasn’t performed correctly.

