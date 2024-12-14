Diner Recommends A Hot Promotion From Buffalo Wild Wings If You Are Looking For A Great Tasting Meal At A Great Price

Buffalo Wild Wings is a great restaurant that has some really good wings.

If you are looking for a great deal at BW3’s, make sure to check out this video from TikToker @laura_lucks.

She starts her video at the restaurant with a glass of water, saying, “We came to Buffalo Wild Wings because they have a 6 for $19.99 deal going on right now.”

She then starts to go through what all they got. She says, “We got mozzarella sticks for the appetizer, I got a Sierra Mist or a Starry…”

This seems like quite a bit of good food.

She continues, “For my entree, I got the boneless wings. It comes with 10 of them. I got five garlic parm and then five of the lemon pepper dry rub. For my side, I got potato wedges, I did add cheese and then of course, blue cheese.”

Wow, I’m quite impressed! That is a great deal.

In the video she also goes through what her daughter and her mom got for their meals. She wraps up the video after trying one of her mom’s maple chipotle wings, saying, “That’s my favorite.”

I haven’t been to Buffalo Wild Wings in a long time, maybe I’ll have to go back.

That is a lot of food for the price, and it actually looked really good.

Check out the video below to see all the food her family got and see if it is something you would try.

Check out the comments as well.

This person claims that you have to pay extra for some sides.

Here is someone who wonders if it is dine in only.

This person also loves the maple chipotle sauce.

I’m definitely trying BW3’s soon!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.