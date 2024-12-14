Doctor Warns That Many Air Fryers Contain Dangerous Chemicals That Can Leech Into Your Food. – ‘Most of them have forever chemicals in the non-stick.’

Preparing your meals can take a lot of time and effort, but with an air fryer, it doesn’t have to be so hard.

While most people think an air fryer is a healthy way to cook a meal, TikToker @drpompa reveals that many of them aren’t as safe as you might think.

He starts out his video at Costco in front of a display of air fryers and says, “What air fryer do I buy and don’t poison my food?”

Yikes, this doesn’t sound good! He continues the video by saying, “Most of them have forever chemicals in the non-stick. And even aluminum and even plastic. Here I am at Costco and I was shocked because there’s a few options which shocked me.”

It seems almost impossible to cook and eat in a way that is completely healthy these days.

He goes on to point out the air fryer right behind him, saying, “Here’s one right here. Gormea. Price of this? $40. But look at this, right on it, PFOA Free, which is a forever chemical, and even BPA free, which is a plastic. SO, I was shocked.”

That is good that there are affordable options without the nasty chemicals.



After going through a few other brands that will work safely he wraps up the video saying, “Alright, there you have it.”

The video started off a little depressing, but it actually ended up being encouraging.

It is nice to see there are some good air fryer options out there.

Check out the full video below to get all the information.

You’ll also want to read on to see what the people in the comments had to say.

This person says they love the stainless steel options.

Here is someone who says they might go back to just cooking on stone over an open flame.

And now someone who is discouraged.

Finding a safe way to cook is harder than ever.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁