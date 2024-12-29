DoorDash Has New Requirements For Their Drivers But This Person Has A Way Around Them

Working as a DoorDash delivery driver is a great way to make some extra money or even a full-time salary.

According to TikToker @mosidehustles2, however, there are new requirements on certain orders.

She starts out the video in her car and she says, “So, this new thing that DoorDash is having us do, well two new things that DoorDash is having us do. Take pictures of the receipts of only some of the orders. And having the restaurant employees take everything out of the sealed bag and show us that everything is in there.”

I would guess that this is to help reduce the number of incorrect deliveries, which can be a problem. She does go on to show what to do if they can ‘t do these activities, she explains, “If you see down at the bottom there it says There’s an Issue, if you click on that, it brings up this screen.”

The next screen gives them two options to choose from. One for if the staff declined to open the bags and one if they can’t get the staff’s attention.

She then says that this makes it easy to shift the responsibility back to the restaurant. She says to, “So click on one of these, whichever one is happening to you, and then you won’t have the staff open the bag.”

That seems like a pretty simple solution to this.

I’m sure she doesn’t do this every time or anything, but it saves her from wasting her time waiting for the staff. She wraps up the video saying, “That makes me feel better.”

They really make this job harder than it needs to be.

If I delivered for DoorDash I would get tired of all these extra requirements.

This sounds like a huge hassle.

