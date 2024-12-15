Guy Tries To Start A Fight In A Club, But Ends Up Crashing Into A Group Of Girls And Gets Kicked Out

Not every night out goes as planned, especially when someone’s looking for trouble.

So, what would you do if a stranger started charging at you in a crowded club? Would you fight back? Or would you let him destroy himself?

In today’s story, one partygoer finds themselves in this very situation. Here’s what happened.

I got an aggressive guy kicked out of the club When I was 18 or 19 years old, living in the UK, my friends and I went to a club for some drinks one weekend. We were all having a good time and getting a bit tipsy. Well, as I went to get another drink from the bar, this guy barged into me with his shoulder. I could tell he was a bit drunk already and looking for trouble. I am quite tall and fairly strong, so when he barged into me, I was unaffected. So he wanted to try again… But this is where he messed up. He took a step back, clenched his fists, lowered his body, and began to run toward me in an attempt to give himself enough momentum to make an impact.

Rather than ramming him, the guy crashed into a group of girls.

As he ran towards me, I pivoted my body 90 degrees and let all of the force he accumulated be released into the air behind me. He then lost his footing and fell into a group of girls (this was not my intention; I was only trying to avoid him in the moment). It was at this moment that I stepped behind a pillar and peeked from behind it to see what happened next. Well, after he crashed and landed on them, chaos ensued! The girls started shouting at him and hitting him. The security guards appeared within 20 seconds to grab him and drag him away. All the while, he was looking around to try and find me, perhaps to put some kind of blame on me. Anyway, after that event, I went on my way to get my drink, then back to my friends with this story.

Bravo! That was the best thing he could’ve done.

He deserved to be kicked out. Being drunk at the club is not an excuse to bully someone who’s minding their own business.