English Teacher Was Charging Her Aunt A Token Fee For English Classes, But When She Kept Missing Them And Running Her Mouth She Called It Quits

Sometimes, people fail to put themselves in other people’s shoes.

In this case, an English teacher shares how she was giving her aunt English classes for about a fifth of what she would usually charge, but her aunt took it for granted and threw shade at her, so decided enough was enough.

Is the English teacher in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for refusing to teach my aunt English after she offended me I’m a 30-year-old woman, and my aunt is 48 years old. Growing up, we weren’t close—she criticized me constantly and yelled over minor things. It was “normal” in my family, so I didn’t dwell on it much, but we went years barely talking. Then, out of nowhere, she asked if I’d teach her English (I’m a certified teacher). I agreed, thinking it might be a way to move past our issues, and I had some free time between jobs anyway. She paid me, but only about a fifth of what I’d usually charge.

This was a red flag, but she wanted to make amends with her aunt.

The lessons started fine, but soon she’d miss appointments, or weeks would go by without lessons because she was busy or traveling. I’d wait on Zoom, then message her, and she’d say, “Oh, I forgot. Can we start now?” After this happened multiple times, I just stopped offering new times and left it to her to reschedule.

She was growing frustrated with her aunt’s behavior.

It was annoying because she’s an adult, and I wasn’t about to start managing her schedule too—especially since I already handle my own memory issues from a past head injury. It felt like she didn’t really care but just expected me to jump in whenever she was available.

A few weeks ago, she offered me extra money for my birthday. I didn’t remind her or check if she sent it; honestly, I forgot amid everything going on.

It was an awkward situation, but things would soon come to a boiling point.

On my birthday, she was on Skype with my mom and grandma (we live together), and they started talking about my career. My job isn’t ideal, but with the war, I’m stuck in it for now. They all started suggesting new jobs I should try—things I’ve either done and didn’t enjoy or roles that pay even less. I tried explaining, but my aunt cut in, saying, “Not everyone can get a better-paying job.”

Ouch.

That comment stung, especially on my 30th birthday when I was already feeling insecure. I ended up snapping back in frustration. After that, they all left me alone, and later my mom and grandma called me “childish” and “unbearable.” I blocked my aunt, and instead of reaching out, she just told my cousin (who I’m close to) that she “maybe said something wrong.” Now, my mom and grandma are pressuring me to go back to teaching her, saying she needs the lessons.

She was no longer feeling up to it.

I told them that if she really needed them, she would remember her appointments and find another teacher. They even want me to remind her of each lesson, which feels ridiculous.

Tell them you charge an extra fee for that!

To make it worse, my mom then called me “ungrateful” for not checking if the birthday money had come through right away (it did, three days late). Between work stress, the war, rockets, and my grandma’s recent ER visit, I hadn’t thought to check. Mom implied I shouldn’t have accepted the money if I planned to block my aunt, making me feel like I was wrong for taking something she offered.

Feeling bad about getting a birthday present is just cruel!

I’m at a point where I feel like they’re all just using me. I wanted to help my aunt, but she didn’t take the lessons seriously, and now I’m the one getting guilted for not bending over backward. With all the stress in my life, it just doesn’t feel worth it anymore. AITA?

Her aunt refuses to respect her as a teacher, she is allowed to refuse to give her classes.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Another teacher shares their perspective.

This commenter also doesn’t side with the aunt.

Another commenter chimes in.

This person makes a suggestion.

I like this idea!

Imagine getting classes with a huge discount, missing them constantly, and dissing the teacher.

To say her aunt is out of line is an understatement.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.