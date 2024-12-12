Entitled Guest Complained About Every Single Thing And Decided To Check Out Early, But There Weren’t Any Other Hotel Rooms Available

Hotel guests can be really rude and demanding at times.

That’s a hard no. And again, still no. Yeah, no. Not giving you this one, either. I’ll let you leave, though. I had a winner here today. You know they’re going to be trouble when they strut in wearing a shirt proclaiming ‘public land owner.’ My location is inside a national park. So great, they think they own the place.

“I know the county has a burn ban going on right now, but since the lodge is on federal land, it doesn’t apply. So I can start a fire on the grass just outside my cabin, right?” You meant the dead grass, beside the dead, dry trees coming out of the forest, not 20 yards from your cabin? “Yes, I want to start a campfire that I can enjoy from my porch.” NO. NO YOU MAY NOT. You could’ve walked 40 yards to the fire pits but I’m not selling you any firewood now that you’ve established yourself as a fire risk in the middle of the forest.

“WHAT?! I WANT TO SEE A MANAGER.” Well I’m the front desk and gift shop manager manager, so still no. “You know, since this is federal land I shouldn’t have to pay state and county sales tax. Take it off, or get me a manager who can.” Well. I’m still the front desk/retail manager, and also the only manager on duty right now. If you look on that wall right behind me, you’ll note that our business license is from the county. So you do need to pay sales tax because we are legally required to charge it.

“But I’m from Oregon, and we don’t pay sales tax there.” Well, you’re not in Oregon right now. “Well, Washington State lets businesses waive sales tax for Oregon residents! Can you do that for me?” Do you have a tax-free ID from the US State Department? “No” Then no. That’ll be $98.73.

“But these are 2 for $25!” That promotional price is for the $15 T-shirts, not the $35 sweatshirts. You do not get 2 $35 sweatshirts for $25. Also, that special is for 2, and you only have one. The total is $98.73. Will you be paying at the register, or charging this to your room?

“Actually, I’m just checking out early. I don’t care what the policy is, give me my deposit back. This place is a dump in the woods. I want something classy that isn’t embarrassing to be seen at.” Well, the cancellation policy I can definitely break for you, sir. I sincerely hope you find a hotel that meets your standards.

But, uh, there’s an agricultural festival, big bicycle charity ride, a baseball game, and a fishing tournament this weekend. It’s not like anybody has any rooms on a summer weekend in a touristy area anyway. But especially this weekend, there are no rooms to be had. So have fun with that! There isn’t a room to be had for probably a 2-hour drive. I, uh, may have forgotten to mention that to him.

So anyway, 4 hours later he comes storming back in demanding to know why his keys aren’t working because he wants his room back. I sold that room 15 minutes after housekeeping cleared it, dude. Now get out before I trespass you. What? You’re throwing a fit because I’m going to make you sleep in your car in my parking lot? No, I won’t make you do that. It’s illegal to sleep in your car inside the national park unless you’re in a campsite. It’s legal 40 minutes from here, however! So again: get out!

