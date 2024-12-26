Tourists Parked Their Car Near Her Parents’ House To Visit The Nearby Ruins, But She Told Them They Would Have To Move

Living near a tourist spot must be both exciting and annoying.

Having all those tourists and passers-by near your home can be quite distracting.

This person shares how she tried to get rid of a family who parked in front of their house because they were visiting the nearby ruins.

The family didn’t want to leave.

Who was wrong in this situation? Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for telling tourists to not park near my house? My parents’ house is located near Roman historical ruins, and is considered a tourist destination. It’s a long aqueduct, and part of it runs like 30ft away from my house. This family of tourists with their kids decided they wanted to sightsee these ruins. And many tourists do every year as well. So far, so good.

She thought the family parking their SUV in front of their house was their visitor.

The thing is they parked their SUV like a feet away from my parents’ house, on the road. I was gardening at the time, and heard them all talking as they go out of the vehicle. So, I went out to them and asked if they came to visit our family. To which the father answered that no, they just want to see the ruins.

So she told them they couldn’t park there.

I told him that if that’s the case, then this isn’t a parking spot. To which he answered it’s only gonna take half a minute, and then they’ll leave and that it’s not bothering anyone if it’s on the road. So I told him that a road isn’t a parking place. He said he understands, and turned away to his business to show that he ignores me. I told him that it’s clear he doesn’t understand but whatever, and returned home.

She felt like the dad didn’t bother to understand his point.

Now, I FEEL like a Karen, but it’s also the fact that most tourists park outside our village entirely or go far enough into the ruins as to not be parked where people live. But he decided that my fence was good to park near. It honestly doesn’t really bother anyone, because it’s actually very boring here as it is, but it’s the fact that he didn’t try to understand my perspective at all that annoyed me.

She would have pointed out the proper place to park.

He could have asked if there’s a parking spot around or if there’s anywhere they can stay around that isn’t a living area. I would have answered him, and in retrospective, even told him he can stay off the road away from my house. But he stuck to his own agenda.

The family probably didn’t know where else to park. It would’ve been nice if she had offered that information when informing them not to park where they were.

Let’s check out the reactions of other people on Reddit.

Unless there were “no parking” signs, they had no reason not to park there.

