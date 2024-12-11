Food Delivery Driver Canceled An Order After She Found Out It Was Headed To A Police Station. – ‘I am never turning myself in, so do your job.’

This video is equal parts hilarious and amazing.

A TikTokker named Patrice posted a video and explained to viewers why she turned down delivering a DoorDash order that was headed for a police station…and her reason might surprise you.

Patrice said she picked the north side of the town where she lives to avoid the police station and told viewers, “I pick up the order. Guess where they got me delivering to? If you guess the police station, you would be correct.”

She continued and said that she currently has “several warrants” and that she wouldn’t go through with the delivery.

Patrice added, “I am never turning myself in, so do your job. Come find me. If you want this food, you better pick it up.”

Patrice continued, “That’s too bad. You’re not getting your food. I’m sorry to tell you, your order is canceled.”

She added, “Is this a plot? Are y’all trying to get me? Because at this point, I’m going home; I’m eating your food. Sorry to tell you, but why would you get your [food] delivered to the police station?”

Crisis averted!

Check out what she had to say.

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricenextdoor/video/7430831802190761262

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

She wasn’t having it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁