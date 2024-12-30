Goodwill Shopper Saw Something She Bought For $1 At Dollar Tree And Donated Was Now Being Sold For $5

All I gotta say is that Goodwill stores don’t seem to have the greatest reputations these days…

And here’s another story that paints the company in a negative light.

A woman named Peyton posted a video on TikTok and she had quite the story to tell about something she saw at a Goodwill store.

Peyton said, “When you go to Goodwill and you find something you donated.”

She showed viewers a distinct cup with writing on it and added, “And you got it from the Dollar Tree for a dollar.”

Peyton continued, “They have it on sale for $5. Very nice, Goodwill. Very nice.”

In the caption, she wrote, “What kind of tom foolery is this???”

Here’s the video.

Not a good look…

