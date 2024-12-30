Goodwill Shopper Saw Something She Bought For $1 At Dollar Tree And Donated Was Now Being Sold For $5
by Matthew Gilligan
All I gotta say is that Goodwill stores don’t seem to have the greatest reputations these days…
And here’s another story that paints the company in a negative light.
A woman named Peyton posted a video on TikTok and she had quite the story to tell about something she saw at a Goodwill store.
Peyton said, “When you go to Goodwill and you find something you donated.”
She showed viewers a distinct cup with writing on it and added, “And you got it from the Dollar Tree for a dollar.”
Peyton continued, “They have it on sale for $5. Very nice, Goodwill. Very nice.”
In the caption, she wrote, “What kind of tom foolery is this???”
Here’s the video.
@ppie99
What kind of tom foolery is this??? #goodwill #dollartree #thriftinggonewrong #fyp #wtf #comeshopwithme #funny
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This viewer shared their thoughts.
Another TikTokker is over it.
And this individual shared a story.
Not a good look…
