Goodwill Store Customer Put The Store On Blast Because Of What She Heard Employees Talking About

Another day, another negative story about a Goodwill store…

It never ends!

This one comes to us from a TikTokker who told viewers about the disappointing conversation she overheard between Goodwill employees.

She said that she was shopping at a Goodwill store and she overheard two workers talking about raising prices on items that weren’t visibly damaged.

She said, “They’re, like, searching through all of this stuff. They’re getting rid of stuff. And this guy walks up, and he says, ‘How much for this?’”

The woman added that one worker told the other that he needed to mark up the price if the item wasn’t “scratched or beaten up.”

She wrote on the video’s text overlay, “I DON’T THINK THE GOODWILL EMPLOYEES SHOULD HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS OUT LOUD.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Goodwill is nuts. Especially if this is their actual policy.”

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

I don’t like the sound of this…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁