He Heard His Wife Telling Her Friends That She Keeps Their House Clean, So He Reminded Her That He Does All The Cooking And Cleaning

AITA for bringing up just how much I actually do for our household to my wife? “My wife (41F) and I (42M) have been married for 15 years. I apparently surprised her by being capable of doing household chores and tasks, which I didn’t think much of. My mom always asked me to help out with chores when I was a kid so I didn’t think it was beneath me or anything.

I do think I inherited her need to clean excessively, like it’s so bad that I can’t eat until a mess is dealt with. My Mom is an amazing cook, my Aunt was a chef at a fancy hotel and my dad loved having barbeques. It was pretty natural to learn from them and pick up a thing or two. The only thing I didn’t pick up was how to make a decent cup of tea or coffee, I’m genuinely awful at it. It got to a point where I was handling most of the household chores and taking care of cooking, which I prefer anyways since she comes home exhausted. I’ve been asking our children (11F and 9M) to do some minor tasks around the house and hopefully teach them this sort of thing too. She has a group of friends who hang out regularly, this time it was her turn to host the group at her home. I offered to take our children out for the day, and it was all set. Before we left, I had to finish up some things for work. The office space is practically on top of our living room, so I could hear what they were talking about the entire time.

One of the friends asked how she always kept our house so spotless and my wife just bragged about how she was responsible for it all. Then they all started talking about their gripes with their marriages, a common theme was how unhelpful their spouses were. I felt pretty uncomfortable so I just left the office and went out with the kids. I came back after they had left for the night and acted as normal until we got to our bedroom. I asked her what was up with that conversation they had and pointed out that I did the cooking and cleaning in our marriage.

She told me not to take it personally, and that she just wanted to fit in with the struggles of her friends. Now I just feel unappreciated, especially since I don’t clearly remember any genuine gratitude for what I do from her. Since then, she’s been pretty short with me. She says I’m weaponizing what I’m doing against her and holding it over her head. I didn’t intend for that or to make her feel guilty at all. I don’t expect her to compliment me each time I clean or defend me religiously, just a little ‘My husband is pretty helpful actually, he does his share’ would be nice. I can’t help but feel like her friends think I’m some sort of deadbeat who comes home to relax and neglect her.”

