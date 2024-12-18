He Nearly Caused An Accident With His Reckless Driving, So She Put Him On Blast At The Supermarket

Some people opt for a quick, fiery reaction when it comes to revenge, but others prefer for a more slow-burn approach.

A reckless driver cut her off on the road, but as fate would have it, they were on the way to the same supermarket.

So she found a clever way to put him on blast – literally!

Read on for the full story!

Small inconvenience for you. Big smile for me Was driving to the supermarket with my baby in the car when a guy cut me off. I had to swerve and do an emergency stop to avoid hitting him.

She was ticked, but soon saw where he was heading.

So I obviously sounded my horn and flipped him off. I started driving again and saw him going to the supermarket as well. I took a picture of his car/license plate. Not sure what I was planning to do with it but I just did it.

It was then she found the perfect opportunity for revenge.

Went shopping and on my way out, I told the customer service desk that the driver of this car left his headlights on (they weren’t). They called him on the speakers. I didn’t hang, back but I can just imagine his annoyance! 😍

He gave her a scare, so she decided to return the favor!

What did Reddit think?

Time is valuable, so make them waste it!

People this arrogant rarely seem to learn their lesson.

Driving really does bring out the worst in people.

She went on her way with a satisfied grin, knowing her subtle jab had likely left him fuming.

Even the smallest flick of pettiness can light up your day.

