He Overheard His Girlfriend’s Brother And His Friends Making Fun Of How Bad He Was At A Video Game, So He Set Out To Prove Them All Wrong

Sometimes being nice works against you.

No good deed goes unpunished, but the jury is out on if what happened in this story counts as punishment.

Keep reading to see why this guy beat his girlfriend’s brother at a game in front of his friends.

You’re going to love this one.

AITA for beating my gfs brother at a game when I would normally let him win, to prove a point? When I would visit my gfs house I would sometimes play games with her little brother who is 12. When I would play competitive games against him I would normally let him win: Call of Duty etc.

Then a bombshell dropped.

I was visiting again a few days ago and her little brother had 2 of his friends over and I overheard him talking about me. He was telling them how bad I was at games and it must make me mentally disabled to be so bad (he used more offensive language). He said my gf must be stupid to be dating me too. I could hear his friends laughing about it. It was quite hurtful as I had tried to be friendly with him.

But he had an Ace up his sleeve.

A bit later I said to him want to play some games buddy, and he acted polite but I could see his friends laughing to themselves. I played call of duty against him and did not go easy. His friends were now laughing at him and he was on the verge of tears before he stormed off to his room. My gf wasn’t happy, later in the car she accused me of deliberately making her brother cry. I told her I wasn’t trying to do that, I just didn’t like how he was talking about me or her. Aita? She said he is just a kid and I should have just left it.

Here is what folks are saying.

True. But what he did isn’t harsh.

Also, screw participation ribbons! I HATED getting those.

No, it’s more powerful as a surprise.

Those dang Xbox kids! (Shakes fist at cloud)

I don’t think even doing it once is right.

I bet this kid’s friends still tease him for this.

Hopefully he won’t have to learn that lesson twice.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.