He Wants To Keep The Two Properties He Inherited, But His Wife Thinks It’s A Better Idea To Sell Them

Inheriting property sounds amazing, and in today’s story, a man inherits not one but two properties.

Instead of being excited about the inheritance, his wife wants him to sell the property.

Now, he’s not sure what to do.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for not wanting to sell my inherited properties? My wife and I have been together for the last 8 years and we have a 2 years old now. I inherited a countryside property where I grew up, and I was hoping we could go there from time to time with the baby – it’s wonderful outdoors. I also inherited an apartment in a small town.

His wife wants to sell the properties, but he wants to keep them.

My wife wants to sell all of those so we can have a nice wedding and buy an apartment in a big city. However – I am against this. I would go with a bank loan for the new apartment and feel like the apartment I already have can be rented out and sold if we don’t have money anymore at some point in time. Anyway, that apartment would probably cover maybe 20% of the new apartment.

He wonders if he’s wrong to keep the properties.

Because of this, my wife thinks I don’t care for her feelings or that I am not into this for the long term. AITA for not wanting to sell my inherited house and apartment so we can have a wedding and an apartment instead of going with a bank loan?

It’s his inheritance.

He should keep it if he wants to keep it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

He shouldn’t sell.

It sounds like they have different goals.

She’s not thinking long term.

She may have an ulterior motive…

Her idea is foolish.

It sounds like keeping the inherited property is the best decision.

Spending a bunch of money on a wedding isn’t usually the best idea.

