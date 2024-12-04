He Was Impatient With A Rude Customer In Front Of Him, But Asking The Clerk To Peel Her Banana Was The Final Straw

Some people like to put on airs, suggesting they are more important than others.

This usually involves treating people like your servant.

But it might happen for other reasons.

Check out this incident in a grocery store.

Woman can’t peel her own banana The convenience store I stop at regularly has a drive thru area. People will use the drive through to get a drink or cigarettes which seems normal to me.

But it has a downside.

Today I was getting a drink inside the store and a 30 something lady drives up to the drive thru with a list of 10 items she needs. I would never ask for more than one or two items at the drive thru, but whatever. The one clerk has to run around the store to get her items and ring her up while I am waiting at the register inside.

And he’s really getting impatient.

I’m still fine, she technically got to the drive thru before I got to the register, but by now a line is forming behind me. The final straw however is when she hands her banana back to the clerk and asks him to start peeling it for her. If you are physically mobile enough to drive a car, you should be able to peel your own banana.

Here is what folks are saying.

I doubt either would solve the problem.

Ew, no. Who hurt you?

I’m glad so many people brought this up. Peeling a banana requires fine motor skills. That’s different than steering a wheel.

I don’t think so, but nice try.

How do people come up with this stuff?!

I bet this lady is lonely and needs help.

That’s the nice way to look at it, anyway.

