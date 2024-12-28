Her Best Friend Wants To Remarry Her Horrible Ex, So She Decided Not To Attend The Wedding

Friendships are complicated. Sometimes it’s impossible to differentiate between helping and hurting your friend.

Is it helpful or hurtful to attend a wedding you think is a big mistake? That’s the question in today’s story.

Find out how the story unfolds…

AITA for not attending my best friend’s wedding because I couldn’t support her choice of marrying her ex-husband? So, my best friend (let’s call her Sarah) went through a pretty rough divorce a few years ago. She was married to a guy for 7 years, and it ended terribly.

Her friend wants to remarry her ex.

They were separated for a while, but just recently, they decided to get back together. Now she’s planning to marry him again, and she invited me to the wedding. I know Sarah’s decision to reconcile is her choice, but I can’t shake off the bad memories of how he treated her.

She wasn’t sure her friend was making the right decision…

It feels like a huge step backward, and I just don’t feel comfortable supporting this. I’ve told her I won’t attend the wedding, and now she’s really hurt, saying I’m not supporting her and our friendship might be on the line. AITA for not being able to support her decision, even if it makes her happy?

UH OH… This sounds bad! It’s too bad her friend can’t see her side of the story.

Let’s find out what advice folks on Reddit have for her.

This person thinks she needs to make up her mind about the friendship.

That’s right! This user thinks not attending the wedding means ending the friendship.

This user has a logical explanation.

This user thinks the friend is the problem here.

This user has a great take on friendship, and the advice makes sense!

It’s hard to support a friend when you know they’re making a big mistake!

