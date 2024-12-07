Her Boyfriend Informed Her That He Had Rented His Apartment Out For A Week, So He Had To Stay With Her. Now She’s Super Annoyed He Didn’t Bother Asking Her First.

When you are in a serious relationship, it is not uncommon to spend a lot of time with each other, even sometimes spending the night.

What would you do if your significant other decided he was going to stay at your place four nights in a row without first consulting you?

That is the situation the woman in this story finds herself in, and she isn’t happy about it.

Check it out.

AITA? My bf (46) stayed over 4 nights in a row in my studio My boyfriend (46) of two years is a very unique person. He’s spontaneous, low maintenance and is always keen to make a quick buck. I (32) am quite the opposite. I’m planned, like a cleaner and tidier environment, and am financially comfortable.

Sometimes opposites attract.

I don’t mind some extra cash but not at the cost of my wellbeing or stability. My partner and I currently live in different places. He owns his own spacious 2 bedder and I’m in a studio. We have around 2 or 3 sleepovers spread throughout the week, mostly at mine. Usually these are planned in advance and broken up to give me some alone time on alternating nights. I work a demanding job and am introverted in nature. I usually need a few hours to myself between work and socializing and have communicated this clearly to my partner.

What a great opportunity.

Recently my partner worked out that he can Airbnb his room for around $1K a week. He has done this a few times whilst we have gone on holidays. Personally I’d rather not have a stranger sleeping in my bed but he can do what he wants. A week ago my partner said he’s been offered another $1K for a week stay.

That is pretty bold.

He told me he planned to stay at my place Friday to Monday (4 nights). I tried to explain why that would be a lot for me to handle, but he had a response to every excuse I gave. His idea was that he would duck out the house for a few hours to give me space. I appreciated him trying to accommodate my introversion needs but in reality felt taken advantage of.

He absolutely should have asked first.

I felt like I wasn’t consulted and was just expected to be ok with it. Tomorrow (Wednesday) is my birthday and my boyfriend asked if I wanted him to stay again tonight, this would be the 5th night in a row. I broke down and shared how I feel like my space has been invaded and that I was just expected to agree to this arrangement. On any other occasion I’d want him to stay but feel like I’m clutching at some space.

He’s not wrong about her not being ready for a family it seems.

My boyfriend has said that my need for space isn’t normal, that I keep talking about wanting to move in together but am not showing that I can share a space. That I am not showing family values despite saying I want to have a family. I should note that all of this is happening in the context of me working in a high pressure job that is very taxing. I am also navigating several mental illnesses and am trying my best to keep my head above water. My partner is aware of all of this and I thought he would be more understanding that living in a studio is not the same as sharing a place together. Am I wrong for not just letting him stay and not making a big deal about it? AITA?

She’s not wrong exactly, but it doesn’t sound like she is ready to move in together or have a family either.

Which is fine.

Check out the comments to see what they have to say.

This relationship seems like it is on the rocks.

Sometimes it really isn’t anyone’s fault.

