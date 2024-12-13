Boyfriend Offered To Take Her Picture In A Scenic Spot On A Hiking Trail, But She Didn’t Think His Zoomed In Photos Of Her Were Funny

When someone offers to take your picture, that’s usually a kind gesture.

It’s nice to have pictures of yourself in scenic places without those pictures having to be selfies.

In today’s story, a boyfriend offers to take his girlfriend’s picture on a hiking trail.

She agrees, but when she sees the pictures he took, it leads to an argument.

Let’s see why she’s so upset…

AITA for refusing to let my boyfriend take a photo of me? AITA for refusing to let me boyfriend take a photo of me? For context… today is a stat holiday so my boyfriend and I, (33M and 28F) decide to go hike a trail together. A few minutes into the trail, I pulled my phone out to take a photo because the sun was peeking through the forest-scape in a very photogenic way.

My boyfriend, who very very rarely attempts to or offers to take photos of me, asks if I want a photo. I gratefully accept and walk 10 feet up the trail and turn to face him, he laughs and goes “aww a good one” and turns around my phone to show he had 10X zoomed in on my front lower torso. I gave him a choked out “ha ha very funny” as he insists he’ll take a serious one. I turn back around and walk 10 feet again and turn around, smile, pause. He paces towards me and goes “another good one” and turns the phone to show me another zoomed in photo of my crotch.

At this point, my patience for this “joke” has very much passed but he won’t hand me my phone and insists he will take a serious one. But as I turn to walk away I see him zooming in again so I try to pull my jacket over my backside (I’m wearing leggings) because I feel that that’ll be the next victim of the 10X zoom. As I walk away he tries to show me the hilarious zoomed in photo of me trying to pull my jacket over myself. I begin to walk away again after putting out my hand so he can give me my phone. He refuses and insists that he’s going to do a serious one.

I say “no thanks” and start to walk away which is when he begins verbally berating me for trying to ruin a fun time and that he’s “just being goofy.” For nearly the first 45 minutes of the trail we didn’t speak and then when we finally did we never discussed it. Am I overreacting, am I enabling him by laughing the first time? I’m aware he is into immature humour (he consumes a lot of Kill Tony etc) and I try not to be judgemental but that type of humour just isn’t personally for me.

Also, later in the hike he offered to take more photos of me but I declined. (I hold a grudge, bite me). Last weekend we got into a unrelated heated argument about how a “joke” he made upset me. While trying to explain why it was upsetting, he cut me off and in an aggressive tone, suggested I post an AITA to resolve the matter…. so help me out folks…

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

