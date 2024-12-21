Her Boyfriend Told Her About His Freeway Pet Peeve, But When She Invalidated His Opinion He Was More Angry About It Than She Expected

Every couple navigates their fair share of quirks and disagreements.

For one pair, a fleeting comment about a freeway exit turned into an unexpected detour of emotions and hurt feelings.

Read on for the full scoop!

AITA for telling my boyfriend “your pet peeve is inconsequential” while we were driving? My boyfriend was very upset at me last night because while we were driving, he said his pet peeve is when people drive on the freeway for only one exit. He said it bothers him if they get on the freeway only to get off at the next exit.

Her response wasn’t exactly understanding.

I said, “That is an inconsequential pet peeve because there’s no traffic and it has no effect on you.” I could tell it bothered him because later in the evening, he was cold to me.

So, I apologized for invalidating his pet peeve. I realized everyone is entitled to their pet peeves, regardless of how they seem to me.

But he still remained upset.

But he remained cold the rest of the evening, so I asked if he was annoyed at me, and he said yes. I asked him why, and he said it was because I “got on him” earlier about his pet peeve.

She thought she offered an olive branch, so she can’t understand why he’s still upset.

I said, “But I apologized unprompted,” and he said he’s just going to need more time to get over it. I feel like his continued annoyance is disproportionate to the circumstance. AITA here for what I said to him?

A small misstep ended up creating a lot of friction.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks both parties deserve a little of the blame.

Pet peeves are, by definition, inconsequential things.

Just because his pet peeve bothers him doesn’t mean it has to bug others.

This commenter thinks the boyfriend just needs to let it go.

His stubbornness is starting to feel like an unnecessary roadblock.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.