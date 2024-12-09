Her Cousins Make Her Babysit Whenever There Is A Family Gathering, So She Drank Wine To Get Them To Lay Off

Feeling used is awful.

When your extended family does it, it can add even more drama because you can probably never truly cut them out of your life.

Check out what this person had to deal with after avoiding being used again.

AITA For drinking wine at a party? I have a pretty rocky relationship with my cousin Sara and her sister Mary. Every time I see them at a family gathering I get stuck watching their four kids. Recently, I was invited to Mary’s birthday. My girlfriend convinced me to go because I haven’t seen my extended family since the last family barbecue in 2022.

Things go south right away.

A soon as we got to the party, Mary told me the kids missed me so much and I should go play with them. I politely refused and made my way out to the backyard where everybody was. Mary followed behind me and she kept trying to convince me to go up to the kids room. I refused every time and she eventually dropped it and returned to her sister. I sat down and my aunt Beth made a snarky comment about how I was so mean to the kids. I brushed it off and grabbed a glass of wine and some food at the bar, as I sat down to eat I took a big gulp of wine.

And alcohol only fuelled the fire.

Mary spotted me and freaked out, yelling at me for being irresponsible, immature and petty then she told me to get out immediately. Sara and my Beth glared at me and whispered to each other while I grabbed my stuff and left. At home I was bombarded with texts from my aunt and cousins, calling me vindictive, cruel and some other racial slurs I don’t wish to repeat here. I ended up blocking them. Later, I found out I was only invited to the party to be the babysitter while everyone else enjoyed the party. My having a drink ruined her plan. Most of my extended family is saying I should have just sucked it up and watched the kids so Mary could enjoy her party. So, AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Definitely. Respect boundaries and don’t gaslight!

What I want to know is: why is he chosen to be “the help” vs. another cousin, sister, etc.?

It’s good to control the story before it gets warped.

No, that only works on the movies. Sounds like they deserve it, though.

That should get them to stop.

Some “family!”

No wonder he hasn’t seen them for awhile.

