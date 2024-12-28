Her Coworker Targeted Her In A Thoughtless Prank, So When The Same Coworker Asked For A Favor, She Let Karma Handle The Rest

There’s nothing worse than dealing with someone who finds humor in the misfortunes of others.

An inconsiderate coworker’s thoughtless joke about her colleague’s misplaced wallet became the impetus for a sweet twist of fate.

Don’t make fun of someone you’re going to ask for help later. Today at work, the microwave went kaput, so I went quickly to the bar next to my work to get something to eat. I came back, ate, and forgot to take my wallet out of the kitchen.

It wasn’t until probably an hour after eating that a colleague, let’s call her Stella, said with a smile on her lips if I had forgotten my wallet. That’s when I remembered.

I was already about to thank her for reminding me when she said that someone had thrown it in the garbage. I panicked. All my documents, tickets, and payment cards were there.

As it turned out, it continued to lie on the table. All of it. No one steals at our place, so I wasn’t afraid for the contents. I went back, annoyed with it. She was still smiling as well as laughing. I didn’t say anything. I hid the wallet in my purse and sat back down at the computer.

I thought to myself, “Wait. You’ll want something from me, you’ll see.” As it turned out, I did not have to wait long. A few minutes after her “joke,” she asked me if I would swap with her — she for the morning, and I for the afternoon.

I restrained myself not to laugh. I pretended to check the schedule carefully, reached for my phone, and pretended to check something on it and on the schedule. After a while of this scene, I said that unfortunately, I could not. I have a dental appointment that I can’t reschedule. She sighed heavily and turned back to the computer. And all you had to do was not be a mean-spirited wimp.

Stella may have thought her joke was harmless enough, but it sure came back to haunt her.

What goes around, comes around!

