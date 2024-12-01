Her Family Takes Turns Hosting A Big Family Dinner Every Sunday, But When People Keep Bailing On Her Day She Doesn’t Want To Host Anymore

Cooking a big meal for your family is only rewarding if your family enjoys the meal.

AITA for refusing to take my turn hosting family dinners after everyone always bails on mine? I (24F) come from a family that values big Sunday dinners, and we’ve always rotated between whose house we gather at. The idea is that everyone contributes by hosting one of these dinners, but recently, it feels like I’m the only one actually holding up my end of the bargain. Every time it’s my turn to host, my siblings and even my parents seem to come up with last-minute excuses to skip.

She put a lot of work into making dinner for everyone.

The last time I prepared a full meal, my sister canceled an hour before because she “wasn’t feeling well,” and my brother had “work stuff.” I spent hours prepping and even made special dishes that everyone usually loves. This has happened several times now, and I’m starting to feel like my effort isn’t being appreciated.

She doesn’t want to host again.

Last week, it was my mom’s turn to host, and everyone showed up—no excuses, no last-minute cancellations. Now, my turn is coming up again, and I don’t feel like going through all the effort when no one ever shows up.

Her family wants her to host dinner.

When I told my family that I was thinking of skipping my turn and letting someone else host, they got upset. My dad said I was being dramatic and that it’s just how family is sometimes, but I can’t help but feel like I’m always the one getting the short end of the stick. AITA for refusing to host family dinners when no one ever shows up to mine?

I wonder how many times this has happened. If it’s just the one time, I’d give it one more try.

If it has happened multiple times, I wouldn’t be willing to host either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This idea would be hilarious petty revenge!

Make something that can be frozen.

Order pizza.

Maybe her family doesn’t like her cooking.

I like the idea of ordering pizza.

Who could complain about that?

