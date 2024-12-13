Her Late Husband’s Sister Spent A Petty Cash Fund While She Was At The Hospital, But Now She Won’t Explain What She Bought

This woman was about to undergo a lengthy surgical procedure, so she asked for her late husband’s sister to stay in a house with a pool for a few days and wait for her.

She left $1,000 for her to use if needed for house expenses. Well, you can guess what happened.

Now the widow is asking herself if she did something wrong.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA For requesting an explanation for my money being spent without my consent? This past summer I underwent a lengthy surgical procedure that required several weeks in the hospital out of town and several months follow-up. I needed to have someone stay and help me over those first 8 weeks so I rented a large house on the water with a pool. I wanted those who came to help me to have an enjoyable environment.

This was extremely thoughtful and nice of her.

Friends and family offered to help and a schedule was made. Basically, people made it a vacation and met my needs while enjoying the amenities. My late husband’s sister was the first to take advantage of the great setup. She stayed a week. She arrived while I was still in the hospital and then hustled out as fast as possible and left the day I was discharged. She didn’t bother to visit me while in the hospital as she didn’t like the traffic.

Not visiting someone at the hospital because of traffic is such a bad excuse.

Effectively doing nothing for me but enjoying the beautiful home and amenities. Prior to the surgery, I let her know that I was leaving $1,000.00 in the home to be used exclusively for items needed for the house, paper and laundry products and cleaning supplies. Also, any needs for my dog who would be at the house when I was discharged.

She would soon regret this generous decision, since it wasn’t appreciated.

Imagine my shock when I discovered she spent all of the money in six short days. Hurt and feeling used I decided to table the issue til I was feeling better. As I was recovering I was not texting or answering calls, my phone was off. I needed all of my energy for my literal survival. There was no consideration for what I was going through and thus no communication from me.

She was too busy playing pretend in someone else’s house with someone else’s money.

Weeks later her husband made a feeble attempt to admonish me for not texting and calling her “to make her feel better.” ‘Sorry, not sorry’ was my response to this entitled one. Nearly three months later I was back home and she came to visit. After a pleasant visit, I asked what made her think that it was okay to spend all of the money I had left for use at the house.

She was so baffled, she was still trying to understand.

She said she had given me receipts for her expenses. That is true. She began “charging” me before she left home. Body wash, breakfast, chewing gum. Then she stated she used it to stock up the kitchen. I asked ‘for whom?’ Since it was bits of leftovers, for whom was she leaving these?

Me, raising my hand in the classroom: For herself!

She had several notes stating she used her own credit card and no receipt available, listing food and gas (she has an electric car). Then she stated that I had gifted it to her. I reminded her that I had not and my instructions. Then she stated it was her expense account. I asked why she thought she was entitled to an expense account and what made her think I would provide one. When I originally rented the house she shared that she had been bragging to friends about her wonderful vacation planned at my summer rental. I fully realize that this bridge is burned, though I cannot imagine what difference it could make? AITA?

At the very least she misunderstood the arrangement and should be apologizing and reimbursing her.

You can’t just steal $1000 and imply it was a misunderstanding.

She needs to be held accountable for her actions.

