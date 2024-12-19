Her Mom Chewed Her Husband Out For Sitting On Their Stairs, But When She Told Her To Lay Off Mom Left The House In A Huff

We all have our quirks, but sometimes these quirks can clash.

These disputes are pretty typical in families, however the one in this story is unconventional.

Read on to see why this mother and daughter are not on the same page.

AITA for defending my husband’s stair-sitting habits? My parents came over to visit me and my husband at our mid-sized house. They’re great most of the time, but my mother is a bit of a perfectionist, or narcissist. I don’t know how to explain it but she always tries to pick at something, no matter how minute or inconsequential, so she can show her “superiority.”

This is how it played out at her home.

Anyway, my husband has this quirk where he likes to hang out on the stairs. Sometimes he’s on the landing, sometimes the top, sometimes the bottom. He’ll sit, lie down, or even drape himself in weird positions. He’s not hurting anyone—it’s just him. It’s his way of chilling, and honestly, I find it endearing. My mother was not a fan. She kept giving him side-eye and finally said something like, “Why is he sitting there? He’s not a child. He can sit in the living room like an adult.” I shrugged and told her, “It’s our house. He can sit however and wherever he wants.” That set her off. She started going on about how it’s “weird” and “not proper” and how it’s embarrassing that he acts like this. I didn’t budge—I wasn’t about to tell my husband where he can or can’t sit in his own home.

And there is no changing her mom’s mind.

Things escalated, and eventually, she stormed out in a full-on hissy fit, saying she wouldn’t “be a part of this nonsense.” She took the car and went to a hotel in town, leaving my dad behind. The thing is, she has no reason to go upstairs, so it’s not like my husband was disrupting her. He was just using his phone (sometimes he reads books on the stairs too, but not this weekend). The only things upstairs are my husband’s office, our room, and a small half bathroom, (a half bathroom is a bathroom without any bathing utilities, just a sink and toilet.) My dad and I had a great night catching up. He didn’t care one bit about the “stair thing” and just laughed it off.

But she’s second guessing her actions.

Now I’m left wondering if I was too harsh on my mom. I know she can be dramatic, but maybe I should’ve tried to smooth things over instead of digging my heels in. I get it’s not traditional (I can’t find the right word, correct, professional, formal?) but he’s my family too, and it’s our house. He can do whatever he likes.

Here is what folks are saying.

This is so insightful.

“Drape” made me laugh. It’s all true, as long as it’s safe.

I tie my shoes on the stairs and it’s pretty comfy!

Boundaries are key.

“Sulk” is the perfect word.

I’m glad it didn’t ruin her night.

She definitely doesn’t owe her mother an apology.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.