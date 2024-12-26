Her Uncle Went Too Far With His Pranks, So She Decided To Get Back At Him By Jeopardizing His Car

Some relationships are priceless!

Buckeye Uncle Messes with Wolverine Niece… So this is about my Uncle Scott and how I got back at him for years of practical jokes. My Uncle Scott (Dad’s Brother-In-Law) is a notorious practical jokester. For some reason, I’m his favorite target…he claims it’s because I’m his favorite niece and that’s how he shows his love for me.

Nothing bad, more silly pranks such as hiding my shoes and sending me on an elaborate scavenger hunt to find them or managing to make my bedroom disappear by putting drywall over my bedroom door and painting it to look like the rest of the wall. To this day, I’m convinced my Dad helped him with that one but I digress.

One Thanksgiving when I was a Sophomore in High School, we were all over at our house and, as tradition dictated, we settled for a movie after the big dinner. We picked a horror movie, don’t remember which one. Anyway, it was one of the more tense scenes and I was on edge. Just then, I heard Uncle Scott whispering in my ear “So…are you scared yet?” Cue me screaming so loud my Mom ran out of the kitchen with the landline ready to call the police. Uncle Scott was grinning ear to ear.

I don’t know why, but I was done with him at that point. I looked at him and told him in an icy cold voice “Revenge is a dish best served cold.” The next year, we all gather together for my cousin Alan’s wedding. There are three important things to note: 1). Uncle Scott is a very proud graduate of Ohio State University (aka the Buckeyes). 2). Most of my family went to the University of Michigan (aka the Wolverines). 3). The wedding took place about 25 miles from Ann Arbor, home of the University of Michigan. If you’re not familiar, OSU and UoM have an INTENSE rivalry. They do NOT like each other. At all.

I *knew* this was my time for revenge. I get in touch with Alan (who has also been a victim of Uncle Scott’s pranks) and recruit him. He’s giddy at the idea of getting back at Uncle Scott and agrees to help. We arrange with the DJ to call Uncle Scott and Aunt Linda (Dad’s sister) to the dance floor for “a special dance”. Alan (an UoM graduate) also gets together with his buddies and they gather all the blue and gold (UoM) streamers, shoes, cans, fake flowers and window markers they can get their hands on.

During dinner, Alan, me and some groomsmen and bridesmaids slip out, and “decorate” Uncle Scott’s prized BMW with blue and gold streamers and flowers, write “Happily Wolverined” all over the windows and tied the cans and shoes to the bumper of the car. So it’s dance time. The DJ calls for Aunt Linda and Uncle Scott to come to the dance floor. They go up, not thinking much of it. Then the UoM fight song “Hail to the Victors” plays.

Everyone (except Uncle Scott and his kids of course) begin singing along at the top of their lungs. Aunt Linda doubles over laughing and Uncle Scott is looking around with shock and amazement, shouting “Who did this?! Who did this?!” He first looked at my Dad (who he has a long standing prank war with) and my Dad pointed at me. I smiled and waved at him.

Then it was time to go home. I could hear him screaming “What the Hell?!” as he saw his car. The next morning, he walked up to me, shook my hand and said “That was very good, AQuietBorderline.” And yes, I now consider us even.

