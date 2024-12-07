Her Starbucks Gift Card Got Mysteriously Drained Of $50 When She Loaded It On Her Phone. – ‘I just put it on my app and it immediately said I had $1.36.’

Starbucks recently put out a limited edition gold gift card that is themed from the Wicked movie.

Unfortunately, when this TikToker purchased hers, she found that the money was drained off of it the very next day.

She explains what happened on TikTok. Her video starts out with her showing the gold Wicked gift card and saying, “Somebody drained my entire Starbucks Wicked gift card. Yesterday I hauled *** to Starbucks to go and purchase one of these. They are limited edition, they are metal, they are gold, they are cute. You have to put $50 to actually purchase it.”

That sounds like a nice promotional item, especially for fans of Wicked. Unfortunately, when she went to add the balance of her gift card to her app, there was a problem. She explained, “So, this morning when I went to add it to my app it said I only had $1.36 on this card. And I was like, there should be $50 on this card.”

That would be very upsetting, someone stole her money.



She called the Starbucks customer service department and explained the situation, saying, “I put $50 on my card, shouldn’t there be $50 on there? So then she was asking me about my app and like, do I need to change my password? And I was like, no, I just put it on my app and it immediately said I had $1.36.

That would be frustrating for sure.



Fortunately, Starbucks could see where the money was spent and refunded her the money to a different card. She explained, “I’ll just go ahead and put it on a different card and we’ll close your Wicked card.”

While that does get her the money back, she won’t be able to reuse the Wicked card in the future because it is compromised.

While not a perfect solution, at least she got her money back.

Sounds like a bad situation, but the Wicked card is pretty cool.

